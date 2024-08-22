Translink train routes now reopened after earlier 'severe disruption' for some Northern Ireland rail customers after 'tragic incident this morning
It is understood there had been a ‘sudden death’ at Whiteabbey train station.
Earlier this morning Translink issued a message on ‘X’ saying: ‘#TRAIN Following a tragic incident at #Whiteabbey, rail services on #DerryLondonderry, #Coleraine and #Larne line will be closed this morning. Severe disruption is expected.
‘We would advise customers to make alternative arrangements – rail tickets can be used on buses.’
A Translink spokesperson said: "We can confirm there was a tragic incident on the train line near Whiteabbey at around 6.30am this morning.
“The lines between Lanyon Place and Derry~Londonderry; and Lanyon Place and Larne are currently closed and bus substitutions are being put in place until further notice.
"Valid rail tickets will be accepted on scheduled bus services. Passengers should make alternative arrangements if possible.
“Emergency services have been called to the scene.
“An investigation is currently underway”.
On social media Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson @stewartcdickson posted: ‘Sorry to hear about this sad situation at #Whiteabbey this morning my thoughts are with all concerned.’
But a Translink spokesman later advised that routes have reopened.
