Train.

Translink are advising the public that train lines have now reopened after earlier disruption on a number of routes in Northern Ireland this morning following a 'tragic incident'.

It is understood there had been a ‘sudden death’ at Whiteabbey train station.

Earlier this morning Translink issued a message on ‘X’ saying: ‘#TRAIN ⁠Following a tragic incident at #Whiteabbey, rail services on #DerryLondonderry, #Coleraine and #Larne line will be closed this morning. Severe disruption is expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘We would advise customers to make alternative arrangements – rail tickets can be used on buses.’

A Translink spokesperson said: "We can confirm there was a tragic incident on the train line near Whiteabbey at around 6.30am this morning.

“The lines between Lanyon Place and Derry~Londonderry; and Lanyon Place and Larne are currently closed and bus substitutions are being put in place until further notice.

"Valid rail tickets will be accepted on scheduled bus services. Passengers should make alternative arrangements if possible.

“Emergency services have been called to the scene.

“An investigation is currently underway”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On social media Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson @stewartcdickson posted: ‘Sorry to hear about this sad situation at #Whiteabbey this morning my thoughts are with all concerned.’