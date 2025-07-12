Twelfth 2025: These were the scenes in Belfast and Glengormley as bands marched in Twelfth demonstrations in spite of the blistering heat

By Gemma Murray
Published 12th Jul 2025, 14:32 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2025, 15:22 BST
These were the scenes in Belfast and Glengormley earlier as thousands lined the streets in spite of blistering heat.

See who you recognise.

Crowds have lined the streets at the main Belfast parade on Saturday to attend Twelfth of July parades.

Crowds have lined the streets at the main Belfast parade on Saturday to attend Twelfth of July parades. Photo: pacemaker

Crowds have lined the streets at the main Belfast parade on Saturday to attend Twelfth of July parades.

Crowds have lined the streets at the main Belfast parade on Saturday to attend Twelfth of July parades. Photo: pacemaker

Crowds have lined the streets at the main Belfast parade on Saturday to attend Twelfth of July parades.

Crowds have lined the streets at the main Belfast parade on Saturday to attend Twelfth of July parades. Photo: pacemaker

Crowds have lined the streets at the main Belfast parade on Saturday to attend Twelfth of July parades. The main parade begun walking from the Orange hall at Clifton Street in north Belfast.

Crowds have lined the streets at the main Belfast parade on Saturday to attend Twelfth of July parades. The main parade begun walking from the Orange hall at Clifton Street in north Belfast. Photo: pacemaker

