Emergency Incident Twelfth 2025: These were the scenes in Belfast and Glengormley as bands marched in Twelfth demonstrations in spite of the blistering heat Published 12th Jul 2025, 14:32 BST Updated 12th Jul 2025, 15:22 BST
These were the scenes in Belfast and Glengormley earlier as thousands lined the streets in spite of blistering heat.
1.
Crowds have lined the streets at the main Belfast parade on Saturday to attend Twelfth of July parades.
Photo: pacemaker 2.
Crowds have lined the streets at the main Belfast parade on Saturday to attend Twelfth of July parades.
Photo: pacemaker 3.
Crowds have lined the streets at the main Belfast parade on Saturday to attend Twelfth of July parades.
Photo: pacemaker 4.
Crowds have lined the streets at the main Belfast parade on Saturday to attend Twelfth of July parades. The main parade begun walking from the Orange hall at Clifton Street in north Belfast.
Photo: pacemaker
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.