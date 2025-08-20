Two men arrested after James O'Connor, 42, died from serious head injuries in the Edenappa Road area of Jonesborough
A statement from the PSNI adds: ‘James O’Connor, who was 42 years old, sustained serious head injuries in the Edenappa Road area of the town on Saturday 31 May.
‘He sadly passed away in hospital on 5 June’.
The statement says that two men aged 28 and 42, have this morning, 20 August, been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.
Both remain in custody at this time.
Superintendent Norman Haslett, the District Commander for Newry, Mourne and Down, said: “My thoughts are, first and foremost, with Mr O’Connor’s family and loved ones who continue to grieve.”
He said: “Mr O’Connor sustained serious head injuries in the Edenappa Road area of Jonesborough.
"This was in the early hours of Saturday 31 May.
"He was taken to hospital, but sadly died from his injuries some days later.
“As the investigation continues, we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact officers on 101 quoting reference 35 of 31/05/25.”
A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org