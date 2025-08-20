Blurred figures of people with medical uniforms in hospital corridor

Detectives investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Jonesborough have named the deceased and made two arrests.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from the PSNI adds: ‘James O’Connor, who was 42 years old, sustained serious head injuries in the Edenappa Road area of the town on Saturday 31 May.

‘He sadly passed away in hospital on 5 June’.

The statement says that two men aged 28 and 42, have this morning, 20 August, been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Both remain in custody at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Superintendent Norman Haslett, the District Commander for Newry, Mourne and Down, said: “My thoughts are, first and foremost, with Mr O’Connor’s family and loved ones who continue to grieve.”

He said: “Mr O’Connor sustained serious head injuries in the Edenappa Road area of Jonesborough.

"This was in the early hours of Saturday 31 May.

"He was taken to hospital, but sadly died from his injuries some days later.

“As the investigation continues, we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact officers on 101 quoting reference 35 of 31/05/25.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport