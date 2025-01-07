Ulsterman in Los Angeles watches in concern a huge wildfire spreading over a wealthy part of the city near Hollywood
David Morrow had, coincidentally, been talking to the News Letter by WhatsApp about the risk of serious fires this year due to an unusually extreme Santa Ana wind, that means gusts up to 100mph in some parts of California.
David, originally from east Belfast, lives in the Marina Del Ray part of LA, with a view over yachts and the Pacific Ocean in one direction, and out towards the Santa Monica and Hollywood Hills in the other.
He had been explaining how it was perfect conditions for the sort of deadly blaze that has torn across the southwest United States, causing devastation in places in recent years, including the wealthy coastal enclave of Malibu in 2023 (Malibu had serious fires again last month).
A few hours later, after explaining that temperatures were in the mid 20s Celsius with low humidity, he then saw from his apartment a blaze in the Pacific Palisades hills, about five miles away. You can see it at the top of this web page.
Then an hour later there was so much smoke from the fire that he could no longer see the hills.
Wealthy celebrities and public figures including the film director Stephen Spielberg and the presidential contender Kamala Harris live in Pacific Palisades. It is about five miles west of the Hollywood Hills, and forms part of a band of the wealthiest and most glamorous housing in the world.
David said: “This fire could pose a significant threat. It is very close to a lot of homes and built up areas.”
He said that even where he was, several miles to the southeast of Pacific Palisades, he was “packing a go bag in case it gets bad tonight”.
He added: “With winds at 80mph and embers can travel far and wide and start fires all over the place.”
David had been in recent days talking about the need for rainfall in Los Angeles. Recent dry winds, including the notorious Santa Anas, have contributed to warmer-than-average temperatures in southern California, where there has been very little rain so far this season.
Forecasters in southern California had warned of “life-threatening, destructive” gusts that could last for days, toppling trees, creating dangerous surf and bringing extreme fire risk to areas that have not seen substantial rain for months.
The US National Weather Service said what could be the strongest Santa Ana windstorm for more than a decade would peak in the early hours of Wednesday, when gusts could reach 80mph (129kph). Isolated gusts could top 100mph (160kph) in mountains and foothills.
The upcoming winds will act as an “atmospheric blow-dryer” for vegetation, bringing a long period of fire risk that could extend into the more populated lower hills and valleys, according to Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with the University of California, Los Angeles and the National Centre for Atmospheric Research.
“We really haven’t seen a season as dry as this one follow a season as wet as the previous one,” Mr Swain said during a livestream. “All of that extra abundant growth of grass and vegetation followed immediately by a wind event of this magnitude while it’s still so incredibly dry, elevates the risk.”
Southern California hasn’t seen more than 0.1 inch (0.25cm) of rain since early May. Much of the region has fallen into moderate drought conditions, according to the US Drought Monitor. Meanwhile, in the north there have been multiple drenching storms.
Areas where gusts could create extreme fire conditions include the charred footprint of last month’s wind-driven Franklin Fire, which damaged or destroyed 48 structures, mostly homes, in and around Malibu.
The blaze was one of nearly 8,000 wildfires that added up to scorch more than 1,560 square miles (more than 4,040 square kilometres) last year.
The last wind event of this magnitude occurred in November 2011, during which more than 400,000 customers lost power across LA County, the Los Angeles Times reported.