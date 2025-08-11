Motorists were last evening advised that the Loughareema Road, outside Cushendall, which was closed earlier on Sunday today following a serious road traffic collision in the area, has now re-opened.

The PSNI added that ‘an update will follow in due course’.

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesman said they received a 999 call to a collision on the Loughareema Road area at 11:27 on Sunday 10th August.

He said the NIAS dispatched 2 Emergency Ambulances.

He added that the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board were also tasked.