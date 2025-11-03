Urgent appeal to find missing 79-year-old Margaret Fisher who was last seen in Belfast

By Gemma Murray
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 12:42 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2025, 13:08 GMT
Police in south Belfast have issued an appeal to find missing Margaret Fisher.
placeholder image
A post on Police South Belfast says ‘**URGENT MISSING PERSON APPEAL**’ as police and the family of 79-year-old Margaret Fisher are concerned for her whereabouts.

Margaret was last seen at 6.45am today in the area of Erinvale and Finaghy Road South.

missing Margaret Fisherplaceholder image
missing Margaret Fisher

She was wearing a cream coloured coat and carrying a black handbag. Margaret walks with a limp.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Margaret to contact police on 101 quoting serial number 373 of 3rd November 2025.

