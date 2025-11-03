Urgent appeal to find missing 79-year-old Margaret Fisher who was last seen in Belfast
Police in south Belfast have issued an appeal to find missing Margaret Fisher.
A post on Police South Belfast says ‘**URGENT MISSING PERSON APPEAL**’ as police and the family of 79-year-old Margaret Fisher are concerned for her whereabouts.
Margaret was last seen at 6.45am today in the area of Erinvale and Finaghy Road South.
She was wearing a cream coloured coat and carrying a black handbag. Margaret walks with a limp.
Police are asking anyone who has seen Margaret to contact police on 101 quoting serial number 373 of 3rd November 2025.