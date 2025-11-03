Urgent appeal to find missing 79-year-old Margaret Fisher who was last seen in Belfast

Police in south Belfast have issued an appeal to find missing Margaret Fisher.

A post on Police South Belfast says ‘**URGENT MISSING PERSON APPEAL**’ as police and the family of 79-year-old Margaret Fisher are concerned for her whereabouts.

Margaret was last seen at 6.45am today in the area of Erinvale and Finaghy Road South.

She was wearing a cream coloured coat and carrying a black handbag. Margaret walks with a limp.