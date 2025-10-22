Urgent appeal to find missing Seamus Quinn with his family posting frantic appeals to help find him

There is a frantic appeal to help find missing 63-year-old Seamus Quinn.

A post on Police Derry City & Strabane posted yesterday (Tuesday) says: ‘MISSING PERSON ALERT – Police are concerned for Missing Person Seamus Quinn, and are appealing to the Public for your help to locate him. ‘Seamus is described as a 63-year-old male with short grey hair.

‘He is 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build and may have glasses on.

‘His exact clothing is unknown, however he may be wearing grey and orange Brookes running shoes’.

The appeal adds that ‘it is believed Seamus drives a red Renault Kadjar type vehicle with partial registration number ending in 7441’.

And Seamus’s last location is believed to be ‘on the city side of Derry at some point this morning’.

The appeal adds: ‘Should you know of Seamus’s whereabouts, or have seen this car today, please contact Police on 999 quoting serial 1476 of 21/10/2025’.

And a further appeal from his daughter Caitlin Quinn on social media says: ‘Please if anyone has seen or heard from my daddy, Seamus Quinn, in Donegal can you reach out to myself or the garda siochana or PSNI.

‘He has been missing since roughly 10am yesterday morning.

‘We believe he is in Donegal. He works in Letterkenny and would be well known there and other parts of Donegal.

‘Please do not phone his number if you have it as we are trying to preserve his battery.