A derelict building collapsed last night in east Belfast closing the area to traffic for around four hours.

The building collapsed around 8pm on Tuesday.

In a statement last night the PSNI advised road users of a closure on the Comber Road, Dundonald from its junction with Grahamsbridge Road after the building collapse.

The Comber Road, Dundonald, has now fully reopened to motorists.

A Tweet from TrafficwatchNI says: ‘Dundonald - the Comber Road is closed at its junction with Grahamsbridge Road.

‘A derelict building has collapsed and police are at the scene supporting the Fire Service while they make the building safe.

‘Please seek an alternative route’.

As police and firefighters sealed off and attended the scene, the News Letter asked a man standing there if he was the owner of the property.

Building before collapse

He said that he was.

We asked how the emergency services were able to contact him so quickly, and he said that the police knew who owned it.

Asked his reaction to the situation, the man said: "It's not great, is it?"