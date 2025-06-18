WATCH: Firefighters at scene as collapsed building closed main road

By Staff reporter
Published 18th Jun 2025, 15:47 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 06:58 BST
A derelict building collapsed last night in east Belfast closing the area to traffic for around four hours.
placeholder image
Read More
'It was the first week in January 2023, I had a big chippy and just felt crap' -...

The building collapsed around 8pm on Tuesday.

In a statement last night the PSNI advised road users of a closure on the Comber Road, Dundonald from its junction with Grahamsbridge Road after the building collapse.

Road users are advised that theyComber Road, is closed from its junction with Grahamsbridge Road. A derelict building has collapsed and police are at the scene supporting Fire Service colleagues while they make the building safe. The Comber Road, Dundonald, has now fully reopened to motorists.placeholder image
Road users are advised that theyComber Road, is closed from its junction with Grahamsbridge Road. A derelict building has collapsed and police are at the scene supporting Fire Service colleagues while they make the building safe. The Comber Road, Dundonald, has now fully reopened to motorists.

A Tweet from TrafficwatchNI says: ‘Dundonald - the Comber Road is closed at its junction with Grahamsbridge Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘A derelict building has collapsed and police are at the scene supporting the Fire Service while they make the building safe.

‘Please seek an alternative route’.

As police and firefighters sealed off and attended the scene, the News Letter asked a man standing there if he was the owner of the property.

Building before collapseplaceholder image
Building before collapse

He said that he was.

We asked how the emergency services were able to contact him so quickly, and he said that the police knew who owned it.

Asked his reaction to the situation, the man said: "It's not great, is it?"

It is understood the route was closed for around 4 hours but opened before midnight.

Related topics:PSNIBelfastFire service
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice