Army bomb experts have carried out a controlled explosion on German WII bomb found in a Newtownards building site.

The bomb was found by builders in the Rivenwood area of the town on Thursday morning.

Some 400 homes were evacuated, with police saying it could take five days to resolve.

This afternoon police released a statement to confirm a controlled explosion had been carried out on the bomb.

Army bomb experts carried out a controlled explosion on the German WWII bomb, believed to weight some 500kg. Picture by Clive O'Neill.

Superintendent Johnston McDowell said: “This afternoon at approximately 15.38pm the render safe procedure of the operation was initiated and Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) carried out a controlled explosion of a bomb, which had been discovered in the Rivenwood area of Newtownards last Thursday, 15th August.

“The munition found, which I can now confirm was identified as being an air-dropped SC-500 German bomb from World War Two, was understood to have been in and around 83-years-old, but still posed a significant risk to public safety, even after all this time.

“This was a highly complex operation that prompted the evacuation of a large number of homes within 400 metres of where the bomb was located, and local police officers worked around the clock to engage with those impacted.

“The disposal team was comprised of members of the Army’s 321 EOD & Search squadron, who alongside the police service led the major operation. They were also assisted by other emergency services and partners, who all provided expert knowledge in managing the high-risk emergency situation."

He expressed his thanks to all police and military team members who worked “day and night” to keep the public safe.

"The success of this operation is testament to the level of skill our military colleagues have,” he added.

Police will make further announcements about when it is safe for residents to return to their homes.