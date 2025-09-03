Watch: PSNI launch renewed appeal into disappearance of 17-year-old Sean Ryan as his mum pleads for information about her son who 'is sorely missed' as 27th anniversary of his disappearance approaches
The 17-year-old went missing from his Downpatrick home on September 1 1998.
His mother Patricia Ryan has issued an emotional appeal on his 27th missing anniversary through ‘Missing People’.
The group which helps families of missing people said: ‘Sean was 17 when he went missing from #Downpatrick, #CountyDown, on 2 September 1998.
‘Marking her son's disappearance, Patricia filmed an emotional appeal for his safe return home.’
In the appeal a distraught Patricia Ryan said: ‘I miss him terribly and it’s hard to remember his voice and his smile.
‘On September 2, 1998 my son Sean Ryan went missing from his home in Downpatrick, Co Down in Northern Ireland.
‘Sean was an A level student was was to return to school for his second year of studies.
‘However he left home, took a bus to Belfast and the made his way to Galway city on the west coast of Ireland.
‘He spoke briefly to two cousins in Ayr Square and proceeded to Inch which is a small seaside town in Co Clare.
‘A day later he was spoken to by two individuals – a fisherman and a Garda and confirmed his name to them.
‘That was the last sighting of Sean to this day’.
Ms Ryan added: ‘Sean was a wonderful person, very kind and helpful.
‘He was born on the 29th June 1991 and had just turned 17 when he left.
‘He rarely complained about anything and is sorely missed’
‘I miss him terribly and it is hard to remember his voice and his smile,’ she added.
When asked for an update on the investigation into the missing school boy a PSNI spokesman said they are ‘renewing their appeal for information on the approach to the 27th anniversary of his disappearance’.
Their statement added: ‘Sean, from Ardmore Avenue in Downpatrick was 17-years-old when he was last seen by his family at around 9am on Tuesday 1 September 1998.
‘It is believed he may have later made his way to Belfast where he boarded a bus to Galway.
‘Police are aware of a further two confirmed sightings of Sean in the Doolin area of Co Clare, on Saturday 5 September 1998 however there have been no other confirmed sightings reported since.
‘Despite extensive enquiries being carried out, his whereabouts remains unknown.
‘Police are appealing to anyone who believes they may have information about Sean, his disappearance or his whereabouts to come forward by calling 101
‘You can also submit a report or information online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/