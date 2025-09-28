Whiteabbey Hospital: 51 firefighters attending blaze at hospital in Newtownabbey
A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “Following an initial call at 1109hrs on Sunday 28th September 2025, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are in attendance at a fire at Whiteabbey Hospital, Newtownabbey.
"Six fire appliances, two aerial appliances and 51 firefighters are in attendance supported by a Command Support Unit and other specialist vehicles.
"Members of the public are asked to please avoid the area help support firefighting operations.
"Local residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed.”
More to follow