Zipporah Branagan: Tributes flood social media for mother-of-7 and 'the boss, the leader, the strength, the cook, the calm voice, the shoulder to cry on'

Tributes have flooded social media for a young mother-of-seven who has died suddenly in hospital after experiencing migraines.

Zipporah Branagan – mother to seven young sons – died suddenly this week in hospital.

It is understood a post-mortem examination will be carried out into her death.

She and her husband Bernard, from Clonduff in Co Down, welcomed their most recent baby boy only last November.

According to an obituary ‘the tight-knit community of Clonduff in County Down has been left in shock and mourning following the sudden death of Zipporah Branagan, a beloved mother of seven young sons’.

It added that her ‘unexpected death has shaken not just her immediate family, but the wider community, who have rallied around Bernard and the children as they face this unimaginable tragedy’.

Meanwhile, Father Charles Byrne, the parish priest of Clonduff, expressed the collective sorrow felt by the community, saying, “It’s been a very big shock to the whole local community, because she has died so suddenly, leaving behind those seven wee children.

‘She was a well-known and well-loved figure in the area, and a big part of the GAA club

‘The parish is just in so much shock, and we all feel very much for the family – Bernard, the seven wee children, and the whole family circle. It’s just so, so sad to lose a young mum like that.”

Other tributes to the beloved young mum included one from St. Paul's Primary School Cabra where some of her children attend school.

"It is with deepest regrets and sympathy that we as a school community mourn the death of Zipporah Branagan, mother to 4 of our pupils and 7 boys in total.

"Wife to Bernard and an amazing, loving mother.