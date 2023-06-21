News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Police search river after woman, 22 ‘vanished’ from her home
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree

Emergency launched last night in Portrush when 'person spotted motionless on rocks' after going over cliff

An emergency was launched last night in Portrush after a person was seen going over the cliff.
By Gemma Murray
Published 21st Jun 2023, 08:08 BST- 1 min read

A post on Coleraine Coastguard social media says that Coleraine and Ballycastle Rope Rescue Teams were tasked to reports of a person spotted ‘motionless on rocks at the base of a cliff at Ballyreagh Golf Course, Portrush’.

The post adds that the alert initted ‘a multi-agency response involving NIAS, HEMS, Portrush RNLI and the PSNI’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It adds that the ‘casualty was secured into the Coastguard rope rescue stretcher and recovered to the top of the cliff’.

Coleraine coastguard.jpgColeraine coastguard.jpg
Coleraine coastguard.jpg
Most Popular

Then, they add, ‘the casualty was then transferred to the waiting ambulance’.

The PSNI have been asked for a comment.

Coleraine coastguard.jpgColeraine coastguard.jpg
Coleraine coastguard.jpg
Related topics:PortrushPSNIColeraine