Emergency launched last night in Portrush when 'person spotted motionless on rocks' after going over cliff
A post on Coleraine Coastguard social media says that Coleraine and Ballycastle Rope Rescue Teams were tasked to reports of a person spotted ‘motionless on rocks at the base of a cliff at Ballyreagh Golf Course, Portrush’.
The post adds that the alert initted ‘a multi-agency response involving NIAS, HEMS, Portrush RNLI and the PSNI’.
It adds that the ‘casualty was secured into the Coastguard rope rescue stretcher and recovered to the top of the cliff’.
Then, they add, ‘the casualty was then transferred to the waiting ambulance’.
The PSNI have been asked for a comment.