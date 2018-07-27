Emergency response: woman taken to hospital after road crash

A woman has been taken to hospital following a road crash in County Londonderry this morning.

The Seacoast Road, Limavady, had been shut after the incident, which police said involved one vehicle. It has now been reopened.

PSNI

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said one female patient was taken to Altnagelvin Area Hospital following treatment at the scene. Details of her condition have not been issued.

In a statment the NIAS said it received a call regarding the incident at at 10:09am this morning.

"NIAS despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic and one Emergency Ambulance crew to the incident.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one female patient was taken to Altnagelvin Area Hospital."