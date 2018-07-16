Emergency services and air ambulance called to scene of ammonia leak

Emergency services were called to the scene of a 'major incident' at a fish factory in County Down this afternoon.

The alert in Kilkeel was raised after an ammonia leak at a fish processing factory in the harbour area.

Young's Seafoods Ltd, where the incident happened said it is liaising with the Fire and Rescue Service and implementing an investigation plan following the incident.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance service (NIAS) said six people had been taken to Daisy Hill Hospital, and a further eight were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital for further treatment. It later clarified that all 14 people had been taken to Craigavon Area Hospital.

The NIAS said it received a call at 13:34 following reports of a gas leak in the vicinity of the Harbour Road, Kilkeel.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the gas leak was isolated before its crews arrived at the scene. The NIFRS also revealed firefighters gave oxygen therapy to two casualties prior to the arrival of ambulance crews

Emergency services at the scene in Kilkeel, County Down. Photo: Pacemaker

The ambulance service dispatched eight emergency ambulances, two rapid response paramedics, five paramedic officers and one HART responder to the scene. The Charity Air Ambulance was also tasked to the incident.

A major incident was declared by NIAS at 14:15, but it was later stood down.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) statement in full:

“NIFRS was called at 12.38pm to a report of an ammonia gas leak in the vicinity of the Harbour Road, Kilkeel. The cause of the leak had been isolated prior to the arrival of fire crews. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus surveyed the site with gas monitors to check for the presence of ammonia gas – all readings were zero.

Kilkeel harbour, County Down. Photo: Google

“Firefighters gave oxygen therapy to two casualties prior to the arrival of Ambulance crews. Fire crews from Kilkeel, Newcastle and Warrenpoint Fire stations remain at the scene. Ambulance personnel are transferring casualties to hospital.

“Daisy Hill Hospital requested NIFRS to stand by to provide support in receiving casualties if required. At this stage no action has been required.

“There is no risk to the public from this gas leak.”

A statement from the Southern Trust on Twitter reads: "We have implemented our Major Incident Plan following a suspected chemical incident in Kilkeel.

"We are expecting 14 patients to Daisy Hill Hospital for assessment. The hospital is busy and we would ask the public to only come to ED if they have an urgent life-threatening condition."

Young’s Seafood Limited Kilkeel statement

“On Monday 16 July 2018, the Fire and Rescue Service attended the Young’s Kilkeel site in Northern Ireland after reports of a suspected small ammonia leak. Engineers were on site at the time, conducting routine annual tests, and the leak was stopped immediately.

"There are no reports at this time of any Young’s employee being effected by the leak.

"The Fire and Rescue team attended the site and we have received confirmation that it is safe to re-enter the site. We are currently liaising with the Fire and Rescue Service and implementing our investigation plan and cannot comment further until we have concluded our investigation.

"We expect production on the site to resume tomorrow and our focus is on ensuring the safety and welfare of our team and continuing to provide our customers and consumers with great quality fish and seafood.”