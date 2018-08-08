Emergency services at scene of possible gas explosion in east Belfast

There has been a possible gas explosion in east Belfast, according to police.

There are few details at time of writing.

Possible gas explosion at a property on Upper Newtownards Road, Ballyhackamore. Picture Joel Hindes / Press Eye

The ambulance service said one person had been taken to the Ulster Hospital.

The man sustained injuries which aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Three ambulances attended the scene.

The PSNI issued a statement which said: “Following what is believed to have been a possible gas explosion at a property on the Upper Newtownards Road, Ballyhackamore traffic diversions are in place on the Upper Newtownards Road from Sandown Road to Eastleigh Drive.

“The road is expected to be closed for some time.

“A number of neighbouring commercial properties are being evacuated.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area.”

A spokesperson for the South Eastern Health Trust confirmed that an adult male had been taken to the Ulster Hospital, where his condition is described as “stable.”

More to follow.