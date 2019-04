The emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the M2.

The collision, which is believed to involve three vehicles, occurred on the Belfast-bound side of the motorway.

The collision occurred shortly after 12:00pm on Thursday.

The exact location of the incident is believed to be just before junction one near Fortwilliam.

Three lanes are currently blocked as a direct result of the collision.

The emergency services are currently at the scene.

There are no further details.