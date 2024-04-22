Emergency services rushed to slurry gas incident in the Old Glenarm Road area of Larne
NOFRS have confirmed that they were rushed to a report of slurry gases at a farm in the Old Glenarm Road area of Larne at around 5.20pm on Sunday April 21.
The Old Glenarm Road was closed from Croft Road to Branch Road as the incident was dealt with.
The road was later reopened.
A NIFRS spokesman said they received a call to an incident in the Old Glenarm Road area of Larne at 5.22pm reporting slurry gases at a cow shed in the area”.
Three fire engines and a specialist resources appliance attended.
"A total of 23 firefighters from Larne, Carnlough and Ballyclare attended the scene,” added the spokesman.
"We worked with the farmer to make the scene safe.
"The incident was dealt with by approximately 7.00pm.”
