Emergency services tasked to deal with 'suspected gas leak' in residential area

Emergency services were at the scene of a suspected gas leak in a residential area of North Down this morning, police have said.

Police and fire crews were called to Cranley Mews, Bangor to deal with the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police and fire service are dealing with a suspected gas leak in Cranley Mews area of Bangor. Several homes and roads may be affected and we will update when we have further."

In a Facebook update a short time later, police wrote: "Leak as been isolated so back to normal soon hopefully."