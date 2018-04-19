Emergency services tasked to scene of light aircraft crash

Emergency services personnel have been tasked to an incident involving a light aircraft, not far from Belfast International Airport.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said crews had been called to a report of a light aircraft on fire at Ballyhill Lane, Nutts Corner shortly after 12:20pm today (Thursday, April 19).

It’s understood the aircraft may have come down as it made its approach to the airport.

Fire crews from Antrim, Crumlin and Glengormley, and one from Belfast International Airport, are in attendance.

Ambulance Service personnel and the air ambulance have also been tasked to the scene.

The incident is ongoing and there are no further details at this time.

The Air Accident Investigation Branch has said it is aware of the incident and will be sending out a team to investigate.

Responding to news of the crash, Lagan Valley MLA Pat Catney tweeted: “Monitoring situation at the International Airport - tragic circumstances. Thoughts are with all involved.”