Emergency situation at Belfast International Airport - fire engines meet passenger jet on runway

The scene at Belfast International Airport. (Photo: Alex Oldman)
There is an emergency situation at Belfast International Airport, according to reports.

Shortly before 4:00pm on Wednesday several photographs were posted on social media by travellers inside the Belfast International Airport terminal building.

The photographs show a passenger jet on the runway with number of stationary emergency vehicles nearby.

A spokesperson for Belfast International Airport said: "We can confirm we are dealing with a ground incident involving an aircraft, passengers disembarked as normal and have returned to the departure lounge.

"The airport remains open and operational."

This image from the scene was taken by Neal Fitzpatrick.

