Emmerdale stars filming in Northern Ireland for future episodes

ITV soap opera Emmerdale was filming in Belfast today in a storyline involving some of the show’s most popular characters.

The scenes which will be broadcast next month see Paddy Kirk and Marlon Dingle – played by Dominic Brunt and Mark Charnock – pay a visit to Northern Ireland’s capital city.

Laura Norton who plays Kerry Wyatt and Sandra Marvin who plays Jessie Grant in search of warmth in Belfast

The cast and crew will also be in Newcastle, Co Down tomorrow for further filming.

Some filming took place at city hall this morning as Paddy and Marlon were joined by Sandra Marvin who plays Jessie and Laura Norton who stars as Kerry.

Having got married at Christmas, Marlon and Jessie are visiting Northern Ireland for their honeymoon with Paddy and Kerry in tow.

As well as the honeymoon storyline, a secondary twist involving Kerry arises when the soap comes to the Province.

Emmerdale's visit to City Hall attracted some attention in Belfast this morning

The ITV soap opera has brought a cast and crew of around 40 people to Northern Ireland for the filming which will continue into the start of this week.

Producer Kate Brooks said that having lived in Belfast herself for a time, she wanted to really promote the city through the episodes which are due to air on March 7 and 8.

Filming was concentrated at city hall this morning before going to another Belfast location.

The cameras piqued the interest of passers-by and some requested selfies with the Emmerdale stars who were more than willing to oblige.

The Emmerdale team are due in Newcastle tomorrow before returning to Belfast for two more days of filming.

Kate said: “In Belfast we’re going to the peace wall, the Titanic museum, we’re very keen to make the most of what the city has to offer.

“It will paint Northern Ireland in a lovely light. It’ll be a really fun couple of episodes.”

Actress Laura Norton, who plays Kerry Wyatt, revealed that in order to keep warm in chilly conditions at city hall she was wearing three pairs of tights and had heat pads tucked into her thermal underlayers.