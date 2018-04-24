Emotional scenes at funeral of stolen car victim Lisa Gow

The sister of Lisa Gow, who died when she was knocked down by a stolen car, paid tribute to her at her funeral on Tuesday.

The funeral of mother-of-two Lisa Gow, who was killed when she was hit by a stolen vehicle on the Ballysillan Road last Thursday morning, took place on Tuesday afternoon in St Andrew’s Church on Forthriver Road in the north of the city.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 24th April 2018''Funeral of Lisa Gow at St Andrew's Church in the Glencairn, west Belfast. The mother-of-two was knocked down and killed by a stolen car which was being pursued by the police, last Thursday in north Belfast. ''Family and friends follow her coffin as it leaves the church after the funeral service. ''Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The church was packed beyond capacity as mourners – told to dress brightly – remembered a “bubbly” individual who devoted her life to her children.

Her sister Kellyann fought back the tears as she read a tribute to Lisa along with her other sister Rebecca.

“Her number one priority was her two absolutely beautiful kids,” she said, adding her children were “the centre of her world”.

She said: “She made sure Olivia and Riley wanted for nothing and we as a family will make sure that carries on.”

To Lisa she said: “Fly high our angel until we meet again.”

Rev Colin Duncan, who led the service, told the News Letter: “Lisa had a very bubbly personality, she was a very lively girl, energetic. She was well loved by her family and she loved her family.

“Everyone that has spoken to me has told me how great a mum she was.

“One of the things that struck me was how this has impacted across such a wide area and so many different types of people, particularly young mothers The family have been overwhelming with the support and messages of condolence they have received.

“They’re very grateful for that.”

DUP councillor Dale Pankhurst who attended the funeral said it was a “sad day”, but added: “The turnout emphasises the community solidarity that is behind the family.”

Lisa is survived by her mother and father Agnes and Peter, children Olivia and Riley and sisters Kellyann and Rebecca. After her funeral in north Belfast she was taken to Roselawn Crematorium for another short service.

Lisa had left her children to school shortly after the incident in which she was killed.

The driver of the stolen car who is charged with causing her death by dangerous driving – Martin Nelson – accepted his role in the mother-of-two’s death.

His defence solicitor Pearse MacDermott confirmed in court last Friday that: “During interview Mr Nelson made full admissions and accepted his role in the incident, and during interviews he expressed remorse and sorrow to the victim’s family.”