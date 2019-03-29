End of an era as Ballyclare nursery closes doors

A family-run day nursery in Ballyclare is closing its doors today (Friday) after operating in the town for 30 years.

Kare Bears on the Rashee Road will close to the public after first opening in 1989.

The business, which was started by Dessie and Eleanor McMullan, before being managed by their son Bill, has catered for thousands of children in the area.

The facility had provision for babies, toddlers, pre-school and primary school children up to the age of 11.

The family went on to open a site in Glengormley, with this branch closing in November 2018.

Speaking to the Times, Bill who has managed Kare Bears since 1998, said: “I have really enjoyed my time managing Kare Bears. Some great friendships have been made over the years and I wish to thank our loyal staff and customers who have been associated with our business.

“The Glengormley site closed last year and after receiving an offer for the Ballyclare branch, I felt the time was right to sell up.

“We have served the local community and it will be difficult closing, but the time is now right for me.”

Mr McMullan, who will now go into semi-retirement, added: “I don’t want to sit around and I will have to do something. I enjoy travelling and intend to travel a bit more. I also enjoy walking and keeping active and have also done fundraising for Cancer Focus.

“I hope to be able to dedicate more of my time to fundraising initiatives and spending time with my grandchildren.”

A lot of the items from Kare Bears have now been donated to the Zomba Appeal charity to be used by disadvantaged children in Africa.