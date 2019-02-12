England football and World Cup goalkeeping legend Gordon Banks has died
Along with legends Bobby Charlton, Bobby Moore, Nobby Styles and Geoff Hurst, Banks helped England to their only World Cup win in 1966
We delve into the archive to look at his life in pictures
1. Soccer - European Championship - Quarter Final - First Leg - England v West Germany - Wembley
England goalkeeper Gordon Banks dives at the feet of West Germany striker Gerd Muller during England's 3-1 defeat.
PA Archive
2. Soccer - FA Cup - Final - Manchester United v Leicester City
Leicester City goalkeeper Gordon Banks looks down dejectedly as Manchester United's David Herd (l) celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammates Denis Law (second l), Johnny Giles (third l) and Bobby Charlton (r)
PA Archive
3. Soccer - Football League Cup - Final - Stoke City v Chelsea - Wembley Stadium
Stoke City goalkeeper Gordon Banks (r) tries to punch clear from Chelsea's John Dempsey (second l), watched by teammates Mike Pejic (l) and John Ritchie (second r)
PA Archive
4. Gordon Banks statue unveiled
Left to right. Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Gordon Banks and Pele stand before the new Gordon Banks statue at the Britannia Stadium in Stoke, ahead of the Gordon Banks XI versus Pele XI charity match.
PA Archive
