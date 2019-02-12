Stoke City goalkeeper Gordon Banks celebrates his team's 3-2 victory

England football and World Cup goalkeeping legend Gordon Banks has died

Along with legends Bobby Charlton, Bobby Moore, Nobby Styles and Geoff Hurst, Banks helped England to their only World Cup win in 1966

We delve into the archive to look at his life in pictures

England goalkeeper Gordon Banks dives at the feet of West Germany striker Gerd Muller during England's 3-1 defeat.

1. Soccer - European Championship - Quarter Final - First Leg - England v West Germany - Wembley

Leicester City goalkeeper Gordon Banks looks down dejectedly as Manchester United's David Herd (l) celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammates Denis Law (second l), Johnny Giles (third l) and Bobby Charlton (r)

2. Soccer - FA Cup - Final - Manchester United v Leicester City

Stoke City goalkeeper Gordon Banks (r) tries to punch clear from Chelsea's John Dempsey (second l), watched by teammates Mike Pejic (l) and John Ritchie (second r)

3. Soccer - Football League Cup - Final - Stoke City v Chelsea - Wembley Stadium

Left to right. Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Gordon Banks and Pele stand before the new Gordon Banks statue at the Britannia Stadium in Stoke, ahead of the Gordon Banks XI versus Pele XI charity match.

4. Gordon Banks statue unveiled

