Enniskillen bomb relatives appeal to Catholic primate

Relatives of the Enniskillen Poppy Day bomb victims have appealed to the head of the Catholic Church in Ireland in order to see a memorial installed on property owned by his church.

A memorial to the 12 victims was unveiled last year at a special ceremony marking 30 years since the attack on Remembrance Sunday 1987.

Stephen Gault, who lost his father Samuel Gault in the Enniskillen Poppy Day Bomb, remembers with his wife Sharon during the service at the unveiling and dedication of the memorial for the victims on Wednesday 8 November 2017.''Picture by Press Eye.

However, St Michael’s Diocesan Trust, which owns the land around the bomb decided to reject the proposal, citing a number of concerns, and the memorial was removed after the ceremony and placed into storage.

Monsignor Peter O’Reilly, parish priest of Enniskillen and a Trust director, said the size of the memorial poses “insurmountable” problems for access to the site, and also said there were issues around maintenance and “liability” for insurance purposes.

Now, the families are taking their call to the Catholic Primate of Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin.

Kenny Donaldson, of the South East Fermanagh Foundation, which supports many of the Enniskillen bereaved and injured, said it was a “very difficult situation that threatens relations in the area”.

The Very Rev Kenneth R J Hall St. Macartin's Cathedral Enniskillen with The Rt Hon The Viscount Brookeborough Her Majesty's Lord Lieutant for Co Fermanagh unveil the memorial in Enniskillen for the victims of the 1987 Poppy Day Bomb. It was removed and placed into storage after the ceremony. Photo: Presseye

“We have a group of people who are victims. They are merely asking a Christian Church to give consent to their plan to remember their dead in a very dignified way,” he told the BBC.

“We are calling on Eamon Martin to use his good offices to step in and deal with this issue. I have never known the Enniskillen victims to be in such pain and very much hurt with what is happening.

“All they want is to have something on the site and know that their loved ones are not forgotten.”

Last week the wife of an Enniskillen Poppy Day bomb survivor said she was “ashamed” at her church’s rejection of a permanent memorial to the 12 victims.

The aftermath of the IRA Enniskillen bomb in 1987

Sharon Harrington Gault, whose father-in-law Samuel Gault was killed in the attack, and who is a member of the parish church, tweeted: “As a Enniskillen Parishioner I am ashamed of St Michael’s Trust. I can confirm that they did not correspond with us during the last 7 months.”

The proposed memorial site is adjacent to what is now the Clinton Centre – named after US President Bill Clinton and designed to promote peace building in the area.