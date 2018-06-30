Enniskillen Road Races: Double for Derek McGee after runaway Superbike success

Mullingar’s Derek McGee clinched a double at the Enniskillen Road Races with an all-the-way victory in the opening Superbike event.

McGee, who dominated the earlier Supersport race, was never threatened as he streaked clear on his Kawasaki ZX-10R machine, breaking the chasing pack as he upped the outright lap record for the three-mile course to 104.165mph on the third lap, pulling an advantage of 13.3 seconds over Adam McLean on the McAdoo Kawasaki, who eventually found a way past Thomas Maxwell to move second.

In scorching sunshine, McGee continued to edge further clear and his lead was up to 19.5 seconds on the penultimate lap over McLean, with Graham Kennedy into third ahead of Maxwell.

McGee was able to roll off the throttle on the sixth and final lap as he won by 16.9 seconds at the finish from McLean, with Kennedy narrowly sealing third place by only 0.074s from Maxwell. Kevin Fitzpatrick and Paul Gartland rounded out the top half-dozen places.

McGee was the hot favourite for the Moto3 race on the Joey’s Bar Honda but ran into problems on the warm-up lap and did not start the race.

Fitzpatrick (125 Honda) took the win from Gartland on his 400 Supersport machine, with Nigel Moore (125 Honda) in third.