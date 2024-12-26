Boxing Day remains mild in Northern Ireland, after one of the warmest Christmas Eves on record

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The weather in Northern Ireland is set to remain remarkably mild today, Boxing Day, as it has been over the holiday – with Christmas Eve almost reaching the record for the warmest in the province.

Temperatures in Belfast are forecast to stay in a remarkably narrow band of between 10 Celsius during the day and 8 Celsius at night – a difference of a mere 2C between the coldest point overnight and the warmest point in daylight. Parts of the north and west including Enniskillen and Londonderry will be cooler, but not much.

It was unusually mild on Christmas Eve when the mercury rose to 13.7C in Murlough in Co Down, just shy of the December 24 record of 13.9C in Armagh city in 1942. The Met Office has told the News Letter that it is not recognising a report of a record breaking temperature that day in Magilligan of 14.3C.

It is mild across the UK this Boxing Day morning, after a particularly mild Christmas. Pictured above is a blanket of fog over Stanley Park in Blackpool, Lancashire. Photo: Teddy Holmes/PA Wire

The record for December 24 is actually quite low for this time of year – the warmest December 25 is 14.8C in Newforge in 2016, which would be a respectable late springe temperature in Northern Ireland.

Christmas Day this year, while mild, was well short of that record. It reached 12.6C Killowen and 12.4 Magilligan. Such temperatures are so far above what is needed for a White Christmas that any snow flakes, if they did somehow fall, would melt at once.

The warmest place in the UK yesterday, December 25, was in fact in Scotland – it reached 14.2C at Dyce.

Even more striking than the mild daytime temperatures on Christmas Eve and Day have been the exceptionally mild overnight temperatures. In much the same way that many shoppers in Belfast were wrapped up more warmly than they needed to on December 24, no doubt assuming it would be cold at this time of year, many people probably used more heat at home that evening than they actually needed. Some of the night time temperatures have been almost as high as you would expect in summer, when the temperature tends to drop to around 12 Celsius.

For example, a News Letter reader who follows weather has pointed out to us that it was the warmest start to Christmas Eve on record for Scotland and Northern Ireland, with minimum temperatures of 11.9C at Kinloss and 11.0C at Killowen, Co Down, in the 24 hours ending 9am on December 24. At no point in that night and day was it cooler than that.

It was also reportedly the mildest start to Christmas Day on record in Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Jonathan Vautrey of the Met Office told the News Letter that the temperatures could be so similar by day or night when there is a lot of cloud cover, which means it does not get very cold at night. There have also been mild south westerly winds. Taken together, this means the temperature does not change much.

To illustrate the narrow fluctuation in weather, consider Killylane in Co Antrim. It had both the lowest maximum temperature in the 24 hours until 9pm on Christmas Night (December 25). Over that entire period, day and night, the temperature there barely moved between a low of 8.7C and a high 9.4C. Whatever clothing you chose to wear in such weather would be as suitable at 2am as at 2pm. On Christmas Eve the News Letter bumped into Stephen Nolan in Belfast who said he was comfortable despite wearing light clothing, because it was such a mild day (as in the link at the top of this story, or click here).

Northern Ireland is expected to have showers in places today.

Across the UK, although it is “very mild for the time of year”, 2024’s Boxing Day temperatures are not expected to exceed those of 2011, which became the warmest December 26 on record when 16.1C was measured in Banff, Scotland. Conditions on Friday are expected to be “very similar” to Boxing Day.