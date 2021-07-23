Extreme heat in NI: Tankers being used to move water between reservoirs as possible hosepipe ban looms
NI Water are moving water between reservoirs using tankers due to the ongoing heatwave, the chair of the Infrastructure Committee at Stormont has said.
This comes after repeated warnings that supplies are now “at risk” thanks to increased usage since the temperature began to soar just over a week ago in Nortehrn Ireland.
And with the possibility of a hosepipe ban being enforced in the coming days, DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley added his voice to those appealing for more responsible water usage.
In a statement, the chair of the Assembly’s Infrastructure Committee said: ““Recent days have seen a 25% increase in water usage and whilst we all have been enjoying the prolonged spell of hot weather this has obviously put an increased strain on water supplies due to a lack of recent rainfall.”
Mr Buckley continued: “Water is a very precious resource but is something we all can take for granted.
“However, if demand continues at these levels then it could lead to disruption in supply for customers. If we are all considerate and careful with water use however then this can be avoided.”
He added: “NI Water are currently transferring water between reservoirs using tankers. Whilst this service is vital it all contributes to the cost of keeping our water infrastructure working.
“We all can play a part in helping preserve water supplies whilst still continuing to enjoy the good weather.”
His call echoes similar appeals from the Environment Minister Edwin Poots and the Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon earlier this week. NI Water’s director of customer operations Des Nevin said: “If demand continues at this level it will lead to failures in our network and some customers will lose supply or suffer low pressure.”