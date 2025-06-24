Funding awarded for project to improve air quality across island of Ireland

The partnership aims to provide scientific evidence on air pollution sources

A cross-border partnership aimed at tackling air pollution challenges across the island of Ireland has been awarded 6.5 million euro of funding.

The impact of agricultural ammonia emissions on health and ecosystems will be among the subjects investigated by the Peace-Air partnership, which aims to improve air quality through engagement, research and activities supporting policies and actions.

It has been awarded 6,499,957 euro (£5,542,578) of Peaceplus funding.

Peaceplus is managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB) and represents a funding partnership between the European Union , the UK and Irish governments and the Northern Ireland Executive . It has a total value of 1.14 billion euro .

Partners in Peace-Air include Donegal County Council , Queen's University Belfast, University College Cork, Technological University Dublin, University of Galway , Ulster University , Institute of Public Health , Trinity College Dublin and Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council .

The partnership aims to provide scientific evidence on air pollution sources to inform emission reduction policies and to raise awareness on the detrimental health effects of air pollution and its causes.

The project will be structured into three main areas of work:

- Solid fuel burning will be tackled through cross-border monitoring campaigns, community surveys and the establishment of an all-island solid fuel testing laboratory.

- Transport-related air pollution in cross-border towns will be monitored using low-cost sensor networks and chemical speciation techniques, with citizen scientists engaged to raise awareness.

- The impact of agricultural ammonia emissions on health and ecosystems will be investigated through field studies, and the current monitoring networks will be assessed in a cross-border context.

Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers said the Environmental Protection Agency has reported that 1,600 premature deaths annually can be attributed to poor air quality in Ireland .

He said: "The cross-border 6.5 million euro Peace-Air project will bring new strategic engagement to improve air quality right across the island.

"Focusing on collaboration and research across both jurisdictions, Peace-Air will develop an evidence base to inform policy development and lead to better health outcomes.

Stormont Minister of Finance John O'Dowd said: "This initiative is a positive example of cross-border co-operation, and it will work to improve air quality through strategic engagement, research and resultant actions across the island of Ireland .

"The project will inform the work of policymakers in both jurisdictions in promoting more effective ways to address air pollution to improve health and wellbeing."

SEUPB chief executive Gina McIntyre said: "Peace-Air will be the first cross-border collaboration of its kind to tackle common air pollution challenges.

"It delivers unique scientific capability from across the island of Ireland , ensuring inclusive geographic coverage of Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland ."