Green Party leads protest against drag hunt

Protestors including members of The Green Party staged a New Year’s Day protest in opposition to a drag hunt taking place in a Crawfordsburn, Co Down roday.

Protestors renewed their call for Stormont to ban fox hunting with dogs in Northern Ireland.

Protestors stage a New Year's Day protest in opposition to a drag hunt taking place in a Crawfordsburn, Co Down. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

The Green Party took a lead role in organising the protest.

“Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK without a ban on hunting with dogs, even though legislation was enacted in 2004 for England & Wales and 2002 for Scotland,” the party said.

It acknowledged that yesterday’s event was ‘a drag hunt’ in which no animals are hurt – and which it has previously supported. However the party said it wished to draw attention to its calls for a ban on blood sports in general.