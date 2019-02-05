Mid and East Antrim Council approves seabins plan

Coast Road DUP councillor Angela Smyth has welcomed a unanimous decision by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to approve the installation of new seabins along the borough’s historic coastline.

Cllr. Smyth proposed the motion at this month’s council meeting.

Speaking afterwards, she said: “I am absolutely delighted that my proposal to install new seabins within the borough was passed unanimously and that council has now agreed to a positive measure to protect our historic coastlines.

“For those who are unfamiliar with seabins, they are a floating natural fibre rubbish bin that moves up and down according to the tide and can collect up to half a tonne of rubbish and debris each year. For perspective, this is equivalent to 20,000 plastic bottles or 83,000 plastic bags per year.”

“As councillors, I believe it is our duty to protect our world renowned coastlines and our famous beaches, which are the envy of the world.

Cllr Smyth added: “I am glad that council have seen the benefit that these bins will provide, not just to protecting our environment but to improving our tourism offering as a borough.”

The motion was seconded by Cllr. Cheryl Johnston who said: “I have taken part and arranged beach clean ups. It’s really is remarkable what can be found on our shores and the sheer amount of rubbish that can be removed in a few hours. This initiative will help in our fight against the eight million pieces of plastic that find their way into our oceans daily, by, making the sea cleaner.”