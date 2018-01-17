Mix of snow, sleet and rain to hit Province

The snowy weather of the last couple of days looks set to peter out as the weekend approaches, the Met Office has said.

Mark Wilson, a forecaster with the agency, said Thursday is set to bring some windy weather, with gusts of up to 35mph, along with a mix of rain, sleet and snow showers, plus some spells of sun.

There is set to be extra snow of up to about 3cm (1.2 inches) on higher ground, he said.

Friday will bring more “sunshine and wintry showers”, with snowfall amounting to perhaps a couple of centimetres on high ground.

Saturday looks brighter and calmer and by Sunday most snow will have “disappeared” and a spell of rain is likely.

As for the top readings from Wednesday, the highest snowfall lying anywhere in Northern Ireland as of 7pm was at Glennane, Co Armagh, where 18cm (7.1 inches) was recorded.

However, Mr Wilson said not all its stations record snowfall, and the true maximum level is probably higher.

Meanwhile, the top temperature on Wednesday was 6.4C at 2pm at the Giant’s Causeway, and the lowest –1C just after midnight at Killylane, Antrim.

In addition, Unite the union said on Wednesday that it understands road gritting rotas covering rural Antrim and Down are “understaffed” due to dissatisfaction over pay.

The BBC quoted a Department of Infrastructure spokesman as saying “full staffing remains in place”.