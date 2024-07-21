Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Projects that aim to boost nature recovery and “back the people who make landscapes thrive” will receive a share of £150 million from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The organisation said the money will reach about 20 large-scale projects across the UK as part of a new decade-long initiative, called Landscape Connections.

The funding will focus on Britain’s protected landscapes, including national parks and national landscapes in England and Wales, areas of outstanding natural beauty in Northern Ireland, and national parks and other areas in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Lottery Heritage Fund said the initiative will empower different landowners, such as public and private organisations, estates, farmers and communities, to collaborate on making a lasting impact.

Funding through a new decade-long initiative called Landscape Connections will focus on Britain’s protected landscapes, including national parks and national landscapes in England and Wales, areas of outstanding natural beauty in Northern Ireland, and national parks and other areas in Scotland

The money will allow for new local partnerships to undertake enterprising projects and create a network of “protected landscapes” across the country, it added.

Landowners will be able to apply for the money over the next decade.

Julian Glover, Heritage Fund trustee, said: “We have some of the most beautiful, loved and famous landscapes in the world but they can do a lot more for nature and more for people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a chance to make them flourish by working with those who know them best, from naturalists to businesses and farmers.

“This programme goes beyond investing in land and nature recovery to back the people who make landscapes thrive.”

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: “Our natural heritage sites boost local economies, are home to an array of precious wildlife and help to give us a greater understanding of our connection to the past.

“This new investment from the National Lottery Heritage Fund will ensure that we can preserve our landscapes for future generations, while providing opportunities for young people and increasing access for all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Benwell, chief executive of Wildlife and Countryside Link, said: “Long-term, large-scale funding is essential for restoring the UK’s critical natural infrastructure.

“The National Lottery Heritage Fund has set a model with this excellent initiative, which government and the private sector should follow in the race to halt the decline of nature.”

Landscapes Connection is the latest National Lottery Heritage Fund initiative, and was shaped in consultation with stakeholder groups right across the UK, the organisation said.