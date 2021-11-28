New roof at Larne’s Moyle Hospital outpatient unit will cost £310k, board told

Approval was given at a meeting of the Northern Health and Social Care Trust board on Thursday morning.

Finance and estates director Owen Harkin told members the roof of the building at Gloucester Avenue, which was constructed in 1964, would cost £313,000 to replace.

He reported that the existing roofing of the single storey building is “at the end of its life cycle”.

The outpatient department remained open at the Moyle Hospital following the loss of acute services which transferred to Antrim Hospital when it opened in 1994.

Members also approved a new steam boiler for Mid Ulster Hospital in Magherafelt at a cost of £751,000 which is expected to result in an annual saving of £57,000 through a switch from oil to gas.

Board member Gerard McGivern asked about switching to a renewable heating system.

The director informed him that this is being considered as a “longer term investment around the Trust sites”.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

