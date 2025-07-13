Parking restrictions to be brought in at popular North Down beach

Lord Mayor Gillian McCollum and Alderman Martin McRandal at Seapark, Holywood

A notorious parking hotspot area at one of Northern Ireland’s most popular beaches is to have double yellow lines introduced to ease traffic congestion.

The Department for Infrastructure has confirmed its intention to add double yellow lines at the junctions of Seapark Road, Seapark Lane and Seapark Mews in Holywood, North Down, beside the popular Seapark beach and tourist destination.

The Department also confirmed that it will review the effects of these and will determine if any further restrictions are necessary.

Alliance MLA Andrew Muir, the Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, and former Mayor of Ards and North Down welcomed the news.

He said: “I have engaged with the residents of Seapark on this matter for a number of years and am glad to see some progress at long last.

“Whilst I am thankful to the Department for Infrastructure for this decision I will continue to work with my Alliance Party colleagues, Department for Infrastructure, police, council and others to secure the further actions needed to alleviate the traffic gridlock Seapark residents sadly endure when good weather arrives.”

Lord Mayor of Ards and North Down, Gillian McCollum cautiously welcomed the restrictions.

She said: “Whilst these waiting restrictions are a positive first step towards easing traffic flow, we recognise they may not fully resolve the issue.

"We look forward to working with residents and the Department for Infrastructure to explore further solutions.”

The waiting restrictions which are already enforceable by the PSNI, are planned to be completed over the coming weeks. Local councillors are reminding motorists to park “more responsibly.”

Alliance Alderman Martin McRandal stated: “The traffic progression issue in Seapark is one which causes great concern for residents year after year, and I look forward to seeing these works being completed soon.