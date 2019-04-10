PSNI to patrol town park after vandalism attack

Anti-social behaviour at Larne Town Park has resulted in £200 worth of damage to trees.

PSNI Larne says that it has received a report from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council highlighting “senseless behaviour” in the park at weekends.

This includes broken glass being left behind by those involved.

A spokesperson for PSNI Larne said: “This park is used by all ages and has a number of recreational facilities and this behaviour of a small few is ruining the enjoyment of others.

“The local community are proactively contacting police when they witness anti-social behaviour in this area and are encouraged to continue this support.

“The council are also exploring the option of inspections during peak times looking to identify offenders and deter anti-social behaviour.

“Police will give passing attention to this area over the course of the weekends and deal with any offences identified.

“Anyone who has any information in relation to the damage caused to the trees on March 30 are asked to contact 101 and quote 292 10/04/2019.”