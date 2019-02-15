Pupils demand action over climate change

A passionate crowd of school children demonstrated in Belfast yesterday to demand action on climate change.

The vocal gathering of primary and secondary pupils made their voices heard as they held aloft home-made signs outside City Hall.

The environmental protest was one of a series of co-ordinated events around the UK as young people left their classrooms to make their point on global warming.

Maia Willis-Reddick, a 17-year-old student at Belfast’s Methodist College, said time for action is running out.

“We are protesting against the government for their ignorance of the problem of climate change,” she said.

“We have 12 years before this becomes an international disaster, and before those 12 years we need drastic action to take place in order to reduce carbon emissions for the entirety of the UK, the entirety of the world.”

Maia said her school were supportive of her desire to protest.