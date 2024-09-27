Rats problem on the rise at popular Co Down forest park
Hillsborough Forest Park has recently had major investment from Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) generating hundreds of thousands of visitors a year, according to local authority reports.
However, it seems the Co Down forest park is now also attracting little furry tourists to its newly developed pathways.
DUP Councillor Andrew Gowan said: “Hillsborough Forest Park is as popular as ever. “However, it seems to be becoming increasingly popular for vermin, unfortunately, as well.
“I have had a number of constituents over recent weeks raise sightings of rats as they have been out walking with their families in Hillsborough Forest Park.
“Maybe between our parks team and environment team, they could look in to that issue to see if anything could be done, just to rest the concerns of those constituents.” Alliance Mayor Kurtis Dickson responded: “We’ll make sure to get that matter sorted.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.