Hillsborough Forest Park

One of Northern Ireland’s most visited forest parks is becoming ‘popular’ with rats according to a DUP representative.

Hillsborough Forest Park has recently had major investment from Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) generating hundreds of thousands of visitors a year, according to local authority reports.

However, it seems the Co Down forest park is now also attracting little furry tourists to its newly developed pathways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DUP Councillor Andrew Gowan said: “Hillsborough Forest Park is as popular as ever. “However, it seems to be becoming increasingly popular for vermin, unfortunately, as well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I have had a number of constituents over recent weeks raise sightings of rats as they have been out walking with their families in Hillsborough Forest Park.