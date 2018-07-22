Saintfield Show: Family farm wins all the plaudits as top venue

Saintfield’s 73rd annual show has been hailed as a huge success.

The one-day event was hosted by the Lawson family at Glenbrook Farm near Boardmills.

Show chairman Brian Hunter thanked everyone who turned out to support the show. “I am sure everyone will agree that this is a fine venue for our annual show. We are indebted to Peter Lawson and his family for the use of their premises.

“It has been a great day, and I’d like to thank everyone who contributed to success of the show”.

Glenbrook Farm has been owned by Co Down dentist Peter Lawson since 1993. He said: “My family has thoroughly enjoyed the day, and we are delighted to welcome Saintfield Show back into the heart of the community. We have met many friends, and it has been a lot of fun.”

The pigs proved to be one of the attractions, with judge Brian Kelly from Lurgan awarding the supreme championship to a British Saddleback boar owned by top-placed young handler Samara Radcliffe from Banbridge. Runner-up was a Gloucester Old Spot gilt owned by Amanda Stewart from Dundrod.

Claiming the championship ribbons in the interbreed sheep line-up was a Texel shearling ewe from the McCollam family, Steven, Jean, Christina and Stephanie, who run 30 pedigree and 100 commercial ewes in their Carmavy Flock near Nutt’s Corner.

“The overall winner is a very correct sheep with great breed character,” explained Scottish judge Craig Thornborrow. The Texel female has been shown three times and was placed second at Balmoral, and first at Ballymena.

The reserve championship went to an aged Charollais ewe from Jim Bell’s Lornbrook flock based at Comber. She has won three interbreed titles, and five breed championships during the show season.

In the dairy section the interbreed championship went to the Holstein third calver Clandeboye Goldsun Dellia EX91. Owned by Lady Dufferin’s Clandeboye Estate, she was exhibited by herd manager Mark Logan.

Standing in reserve position was the Jersey winner Clandeboye Allstar I Evita EX91. She produced her third calf in December, and is giving 25 litres of milk daily.

Jonny Neill had a day to remember in the beef section, claiming the British Blue championship and going on to win the interbreed beef champion of champions award. His supremo was the October 2015 heifer Rosemount Julia – one of two females in the newly founded herd.

Interbreed judges Adrian Irvine, Des Kelly and Jason Edgar awarded the reserve overall championship to the Limousin leader Ballycairn Noelle, owned by Stephen and Adam McGookin who run a 40-cow herd at Carrickfergus. Born in March 2017 she is by Lynderg Jefferson.