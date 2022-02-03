Target will be the ruination of agriculture: UFU

“This net zero target of 2050 goes against the advice of the experts on the Climate Change Committee (CCC),” he added.

“They originally highlighted that it was not achievable for NI and would result in at least, a 50% reduction in livestock numbers here.

“We need to stop global warming, but a net zero target will not do this.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victor Chestnutt

“It is unrealistic and can only be met by cutting livestock numbers on local farms, and even by doing that, it would still not solve climate change.

“Instead, it will export our food production overseas to meet consumer demand for meat and dairy products, where emissions are higher and standards are lower.

“113,000 jobs in the agri food sector will become vulnerable overnight if this net zero target of 2050 becomes legislation.”

Mr Chestnutt (pictured) added: “Every single job that is linked to farming in some way will be impacted, as well as jobs in rural areas that depend on business from agri food workers.

“Rural jobs are all connected together and most of these are underpinned by farming but this net zero target by 2050 has just laid them all on the line.

“We exhausted every avenue available to us. Conducting various meetings with MLAs, organising on-farm visits so our farmers could voice their concerns directly with their local politicians.