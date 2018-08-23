Total amount raised by carrier bag tax in 2017/18 announced

Almost one hundred million carrier bags were issued by retailers under the carrier bag levy in Northern Ireland in 2017/18, according to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

The reporting period contained within the publication is from April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018.

The money raised by the carrier bag levy is used to support non-profit making projects focused on improving the environment.

The total amount raised in Northern Ireland by the levy in the in 2017/18 was £4.9 million.

The carrier bag levy was introduced in Northern Ireland in 2012.

The reduction in the number of carrier bags in circulation in Northern Ireland since the levy was introduced is estimated by DAERA to be one billion.

