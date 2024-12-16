Waste tourists travelling from outside Belfast to use recycling centres is costing city ratepayers says Green councillor

Palmerstown Recycling Centre in East Belfast has seen an increase in usage. Photo by Google

Belfast ratepayers are paying an extra £200,000 due to “waste tourists” from outside the city driving in to use household recycling centres, according to a Green Party councillor.

​Anthony Flynn said Belfast has seen a huge increase in waste coming from other council areas in recent months, at great cost to city ratepayers.

Anecdotal evidence has indicated residents from areas such as Hollywood in North Down have been coming into East Belfast in considerable numbers to use household recycling centres in that part of the city.

This month, officials at the neighbouring Ards and North Down Borough Council said their local authority saved over one million pounds in landfill costs over the past year, since introducing new stricter access to its household recycling centres.

In September 2023 access to recycling centres in Ards and North Down moved online in a council bid to crack down on “waste tourism” from residents in neighbouring council areas.

Councillors there agreed to introduce a new online booking system for access to its nine Household Recycling Centres, meaning that access to any of the nine centres only became possible via a pre-booked slot. The change met some resistance from locals, with a petition on campaigning website Change.org, opposing the rules receiving thousands of signatures.

For the 12 month period, June 2023 to June 2024, landfill cost saving to Ards and North Down Borough Council ratepayers was £1,059,578 compared to the baseline 2021-22 reporting year, based upon current landfill gate fee/landfill tax. Added to this is around £100,000 in landfill haulage cost savings.

At the same time an additional 1,300 tonnes of residual/non-recyclable waste has been accepted at Belfast sites over the course of the last recorded year, with an estimated additional cost of handling and treatment of £194,000. Significant increases were noted at the East Belfast Palmerston, which is not far from the Holywood site operated by Ards and North Down Borough Council.

Councillor Flynn said: “Belfast ratepayers are being left in a scandalous position of paying almost £200k additional costs to dispose of residual waste from other council areas, both domestic and commercial. This is happening because of Belfast City Council’s lack of updated waste acceptance criteria and no overarching waste strategy from Stormont or joined up thinking across council areas.

“All of the councils around Belfast have much more stringent waste acceptance criteria, including online booking systems. That has resulted in a huge increase in residual waste being presented at some of Belfast’s household recycling centres.

“To address this issue, I have requested a workshop for Belfast Councillors and officers to look at this problem. We will also invite representatives from Ards and North Down and Lisburn City and Castlereagh council to share their experience and assist Belfast in coming up with solutions.

“We need to look at the positive outcomes these other councils have seen from their change in policy, as well as the negatives and come up with solutions that would both be of most benefit to the Belfast ratepayer and have a minimal impact on our staff at the HRC’s.”

Belfast council officers wrote in the People and Communities December report: “During the course of 2023/24, the (waste) service noted a general, downward trend in the recycling rates achieved by the council’s household waste recycling centres.

“Anecdotal evidence suggested that neighbouring councils had introduced robust access and waste acceptance policies at their recycling centres, which may have resulted in some residents either returning to their own council area to deposit waste, or indeed availing of alternative facilities which by comparison lack access and acceptance policies.

“In essence, the sector may be witnessing a shift in the location of waste disposal across council boundaries.”

They add: “An examination of the residual waste since the introduction of the Ards and North Down Borough Council online booking system indicates a 12 percent increase rather than the six percent annual figure, which covers the first five months of the year when no such booking system was in place.

“In addition, while the increase across all sites is 12 percent, there are marked increases in particular at Palmerston HWRC, which sits in close proximity to Holywood CA site operated by ANDBC.”

They state: “This growth rate of residual waste at the sites is stark, and without doubt has played a significant part in the decline in the overall recycling rate at the centres.

“Applying the growth rate for these seven months to the full year and adjusting for the normal overall waste growth rate (plus 1.5 percent) gives a scenario of an additional 1,300 tonnes of residual/non-recyclable waste accepted at the council’s sites over the course of a year, with an estimated additional cost of handling and treatment of £194,000.”

The report adds: “A further analysis of the van booking system for the period January to March 2024 was conducted. The purpose was to identify usage patterns which would be considerably greater than the average household and which may identify opportunistic individuals or organisations availing of the recycling centres to dispose of their commercial waste, and thereby avoid paying for its disposal but rather placing this burden on the Belfast rate payer.