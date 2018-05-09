Essential traffic advice if you're going to Ed Sheeran or Linfield v. Glentoran

Police have warned of likely disruption as upwards of 42,000 Ed Sheeran fans make their way to the Boucher Road playing fields for the ‘Shape of You’ singer’s Belfast concert tonight.

The expected congestion won’t be helped by a Europa League play-off semi-final between Linfield and Glentoran at Windsor Park.

The PSNI says there will be a strict no drop-off and no-parking policy in and around the concert venue, while football fans are asked to arrive early for the match.

Attending the concert or arranging drop-offs / pick-ups? Here's the advice from Traffic Watch NI

There is no parking available in the vicinity of the venue. Patrons are advised to park in the city centre and either walk to the concert, or use the special Translink Metro and rails Services - for more information visit www.translink.co.uk



There will not be any drop-off points in the area of the event site. Drop-offs and pick-ups should be arranged at locations well away from the event site.



At the end of the concert, most likely from 10.15pm to around midnight, strict traffic restrictions will be implemented, with no through traffic permitted on Boucher Road. Pick-ups should be arranged at locations well away from the event site. Motorists must comply with directions of police officers and any mobile variable message signs or overhead gantrys on Westlink/ M1.



For more information on the concert, visit www.aikenpromotions.com or www.facebook.com/aikenpromotions



Attending the football?



Following consultation with both clubs and the Irish FA, those attending the match should be aware of the following:



Gates open at 6.30pm. Fans are asked to arrive early to avoid any delays on entry to the stadium.



Linfield supporters will occupy the South Stand and are encouraged to park at the Lisburn Road side of the stadium and enter via the footbridge to the South Stand entrance. This will greatly facilitate fans leaving the area after the match by avoiding the most congested areas.



Glentoran supporters will occupy the North Stand and are encouraged to park between Tate's Avenue and Donegall Road, and adjacent areas. These fans will enter the stadium via Tate's Avenue to Boucher Road and enter the stadium via the walkway to the North Stand.



There will be no parking available on the Boucher Road or Glenmachan Street.Supporters are also asked to note that to facilitate concert attendees leaving their venue most likely from 10.15pm to around midnight, strict traffic restrictions will be implemented, with no through traffic permitted on Boucher Road.



Glentoran Supporters’ buses should drop fans off at the Boucher Road entrance to the stadium. The pick-up after the match will be at the same location.

