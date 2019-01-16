EU border checks: Dublin’s admission caught on tape

Irish Deputy Prime Minister Simon Coveney has admitted that the southern government will carry out checks on goods moving between the UK and the Republic in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

In a private conversation caught on tape, Mr Coveney indicated ministers should not talk about the checks publicly for fear of a backlash.

Ireland's Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney. Pic by Arthur Allison, Pacemaker

The admission came as British Prime Minister Theresa May suffered a historic defeat in the House of Commons on her Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

Mr Coveny’s comments came after Irish Transport Minister Shane Ross told journalists that he expects border checks in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

An independent member of the Irish Parliament, he had been asked about a situation where a lorry carrying food produce from Scotland arrived at the Irish border.

Speaking during a briefing on the country’s contingency planning, he said: “I would anticipate that there would be checks.”

...all of a sudden we’ll be the government that reintroduced a physical border on the island of Ireland. Simon Coveney, Irish Deputy Prime Minister

Senior Irish politicians have said whatever the circumstances, the border would not be hardened.

“Well no,” said Irish Deputy Prime Minister Simon Coveney, intervening after Mr Ross answered, saying that the border would be dealt with through the divorce deal.

Mr Coveney said that the Government had “deliberately not” gone into contingency plans for dealing with the Border in a no-deal scenario because the UK had not voted on the plan.

“If Britain leaves without a deal well, then we obviously have to difficult discussions with the European Commission and with the UK in terms of how we protect the EU single market,” he said.

However, during a subsequent private conversation with Mr Ross, Mr Coveney confirmed that a form of checks will be introduced in a no-deal “but we can’t get into where they’ll be at this stage”.

The admission came after Mr Ross bungled a question from the Irish Independent on whether in a no-deal scenario a truck coming from Scotland to Northern Ireland and then on to the Republic without any checks.

Mr Coveney and Mr Ross were talking privately at the end of the press briefing without realising the microphone was still on:

Shane Ross: “Yeah. The border one, should I not have said that?”

Simon Coveney: “Yes, but we can’t get into where they’ll be at this stage. They could be in the sea, they could be... But once you start talking about checks anywhere near the border, people will start delving into that and all of a sudden we’ll be the government that reintroduced a physical border on the island of Ireland.”

Shane Ross: “Yeah, but I didn’t know what to say.”

Asked by Good Morning Ulster if Mr Ross had “let the cat out of the bag”, Fianna Fail Brexit spokesperson Lisa Chambers said Mr Ross was an independent TD who was outside the main parties and was “prone to gaffes”.

“Minister Shane Ross is quite prone to gaffes so I really wouldn’t take that as being the view of the Irish Parliament or government or opposition parties at all,” she said.

“We are all quite united across the board that there can be no border on the island of Ireland and it is not just about trade.

“The border represents far more [it is] partition it is division, it harks back to a time when we had serious disruption on this island, when there was violence, people lost their lives. So it goes far beyond trade and that is why there is such strong political will to both in Dublin and indeed in London to ensure that whatever happens, there cannot be a border on this island.”

Next she was asked to comment on Mr Coveney’s comment, that talking about border checks could begin a process where the current Irish administration could be “seen as the government that reintroduced a physical border”.

Good Morning Ulster also asked her if the EU will now put Ireland under pressure to put physical checks on the border in order to protect the single market?

Ms Chambers replied that the UK would equally come under pressure to apply border checks under World Trade Organisation rules, but that aside from the backstop she had no answer to the question put to her.

It is “a hot political topic” due to the backstop and that it is “equally as frustrating for the UK government” she said.

“And remember that if the UK revert to World Trade Organisation Rules, they will equally be under pressure to apply border checks. So we are going to have to find a political solution to this. The current solution on the table is the backstop. That deals with this issue and takes it off the table. In the absence of that I don’t have an answer for you but it is going to have to require a serious political solution that avoids that border because we just can’t go there, for lost of reasons.

“It is not just about the trade issues, which are very obvious for farmers and people living on the border that cross that border daily, for those that live there that remember what it was like to go through check points on that border and the division that it created in this country,

“So for many reasons we just cannot go there and I really think yesterday’s gaffe by one of the government ministers who is an independent member of that government ... it is best to move on from that. He is quite prone to go ‘foot in mouth’ moments and certainly that would not be the view of anybody really in the Oireachtas [Irish Parliament].”

The Irish government has been invited to comment.