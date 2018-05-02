EU cross-border funds to aid Northern Ireland post-Brexit

A pledge from the European Commission to continue funding cross-border projects in Northern Ireland after Brexit has been welcomed by all three NI MEPs.

The newly published draft EU budget – covering the period 2021-2027 – amounting to £1 trillion (€1.279) proposes cutting agriculture subsidies but provides more money for security, research and immigration.

Ulster Unionist MEP Jim Nicholson said: “Communities across Northern Ireland have benefitted from the EU Peace and Interreg programmes. While relations have become strained in many ways through the Brexit negotiating process, it is vital that we remain friendly neighbours with the EU, and build on the progress we have achieved over the past two decades.”

Mr Nicholson added: “I welcome the announcement today that the European Commission intends to maintain these programmes in the next budgetary period. The United Kingdom has likewise stated its intention for these programmes to be continued.

“We await more detail on this over the coming months and when we leave the European Union, it will be important that the UK maintains a level of democratic oversight in terms of how these funds are distributed in Northern Ireland.”

DUP MEP Diane Dodds also praised the “valuable contribution” of the Peace and Interreg funds and added: “The DUP will continue to work at Westminster and in Brussels to ensure that communities living with the legacy of terrorism and division receive the greatest level of benefit from any new injection of investment.

“While the budget for these schemes post-Brexit has not been specified, this constructive announcement builds on the December Joint Report in which both the EU and UK committed to exploring possibilities for future support.”

Sinn Fein’s Martina Anderson said the “continuation of vital European funds after Brexit” is a priority for her party.

“We made this a key aspect of our case for designated special status for the north to remain within the EU and welcome today’s commitment from the European Commission as a further indication of support for special status,” she added.