EU negotiator Barnier accused of snubbing Ulster rural council

A DUP councillor has accused EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier of snubbing Mid Ulster Council during his visit to Northern Ireland.

Mr Barnier visited Londonderry yesterday and was given a whirlwind tour of the city after a meeting with businesses and cross-border groups in the Guildhall.

He also paid a visit to the Co Tyrone town of Dungannon, but Councillor Kim Ashton claimed Mid Ulster Council had not been officially informed beforehand.

She called on the European Commission office in Belfast to “explain why a rural council has been ignored”.

The chair of Mid Ulster Council added: “On Michel Barnier’s visit to Londonderry he was greeted by the mayor of the city and the council was involved in putting together the itinerary for his visit.

“On the other hand for Mr Barnier’s visit to Dungannon the council has not even been told that it is to happen.

“Is Mid Ulster looked upon by the commission as a lesser part of Northern Ireland? They should explain why Mid Ulster Council has been snubbed.

“There has been a lot of focus on whether Mr Barnier will hear a representative cross-section of views on his visit to Northern Ireland. What we do know is that the views of one of our councils appears to be more important to the European Commission than another.

“This has been a very poor visit, mired with controversy. Many feel ignored.

“The commission has made it more about photographs rather than substantial issues.”