The winning numbers for last night's life changing National Lottery EuroMillions draw have been revealed.

An astounding £41 million was up for grabs on The EuroMillions jackpot.

Here are the results for last night's EuroMillions Lotto draw and the Thunderball numbers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Euro Millions

What were the EuroMillions winning numbers for Friday, January 28?

The winning numbers for the EuroMillions draw were revealed last night at 8:45pm.

The winning numbers are: 10 : 25 : 29 : 34 : 45

The Lucky Stars are: 09 : 10

Euro Millions

You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website and see if you are eligible for any prize here.

Has a winner for the EuroMillions jackpot been announced?

There was no jackpot winning ticket drawn this week.

One UK winner has won £283,621

What was the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker Selection for Friday, January 28?

The Millionaire Maker Selection guarantees a prize of £1million for the lucky winner.

The winning code was: ZWZR23462

There is 1 confirmed UK winner from this draw, so double check your ticket to see what your code is.

Thunderball results

The winning numbers for the Thunderball draw were revealed last night at 8pm, with a prize money of £500,000.

The winning numbers are: 01 : 03 : 19 : 23 : 31 The Thunderball was 13

You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website here.

When is the next EuroMillions draw?