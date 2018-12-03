Evacuation due to ‘gas leak’

The Housing Executive office in Lurgan was evacuated for a brief spell this morning (Monday, December 3) following a suspected gas leak.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) received a call at 11.26am to a non-residential building at Hill Street.

Two appliances from Lurgan Fire Station attended the incident.

An NIFRS spokesman said: “Firefighters were called to a suspected gas leak at a non-residential building. Firefighters isolated the gas supply. The incident was dealt with at 11.42am.”