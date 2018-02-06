Event celebrates the life and work of ‘Bard of Ayrshire’ Rabbie Burns

Killyman & District Cultural Group hosted a well-attended celebration of the life and works of the Scottish national bard Robert (Rabbie) Burns at the Hill of The O’Neill recently.

The event, held on Friday, January 26, was supported by Mid Ulster District Council.

Wesley Ross and friends enjoying the Killyman & District Cultural Group Burns Night at Hill of the O'Neill.

The large audience in attendance, which included the Chair of Mid Ulster District Council Councillor Kim Ashton, were warmly welcomed by Kenny Montgomery, Chairman of Killyman & District Culture Group.

Guests were served a traditional Burns Night meal following the parade, piping in and Address to the Haggis. The drum major display for the event was provided by Louis Anderson (All-Ireland Champion of Champions Novice Junior Drum Major).

Several traditional toasts were offered before the Portadown Scottish Country Dancers delighted the audience with displays of traditional Scottish dance routines. The entertainment for the evening was provided by Men in Black.

The event closed with a vote of thanks by Alastair Cardwell, Vice Chairman of the Cultural Group.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Cllr Kim Ashton with guests Sandra and Wilbert Buchanan at Killyman & District Cultural Group Burns Night at Hill of the O'Neill.

Rabbie Burns was a celebrated poet and lyricist. He was known as the Bard of Ayrshire and the Ploughman Poet and is celebrated across the world.

Patrons pictured at the Killyman & District Cultural Group Burns Night at Hill of the O'Neill.

The Haggis is 'piped in' at the Killyman & District Cultural Group Burns Night at Hill of the O'Neill.

Piper Jason Ferry of Aughintober Pipe Band pictured at the Killyman & District Cultural Group Burns Night at Hill of the O'Neill.

Isaac Beattie addresses the Haggis at the Killyman & District Cultural Group Burns Night at Hill of the O'Neill.